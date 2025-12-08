Ogun Govt Celebrates Remi Tinubu’s Installation As Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua

The Ogun State Government has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was present at the installation ceremony in Ile-Ife, said the entire Yoruba nation is proud of the honour bestowed on Senator Tinubu, describing it as “well deserved.”

In a statement, the governor celebrated the First Lady for her “life of service, humility, and unwavering commitment to national progress,” noting that her strength and support have been instrumental to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO:

Abiodun praised Senator Tinubu as “a pride of womanhood and symbol of grace,” applauding her dedication to community development, value-based leadership, and unity across the Yoruba race.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, we rejoice with you on this royal honour,” he said. “We pray that God grants you continued strength, favour and fulfilment as you carry out your noble responsibilities.”

The title Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua places Senator Remi Tinubu among distinguished female leaders recognised for their impact within Yorubaland and beyond.