Ogun Govt Begins Tolling Operations On Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway, Calls For Total Compliance

Ogun State Government has announced the commencement of tolling operations on the Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway, starting from March 24, for the purpose of sustainable road maintenance, efficient operations, as well as enhanced road safety.

Recall that the 14.7km road had been in a poor state of repair for many years, making it a dangerous and unsatisfactory route for commuters.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun re-built the road into a modern expressway with up to date facilities, including toll booths.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the DirectorGeneral, Office of the PublicPrivate Partnerships, Hon. Dapo Oduwole, the reason for not tolling the road immediately upon its opening for use, despite its PPP arrangement, was predicated on the magnanimity of Governor Dapo Abiodun and his resolve to make life comfortable for the people of the state.

The statement explained that the Governor considered the expressway as a strategic corridor for economic activities between Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos and Ogun State; hence, the urgency for its completion.

