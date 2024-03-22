Ogun Govt Assures Of Agbado-Oke Aro-Akute Road Reconstruction

The Ogun State government on Friday announced that Agbado-Oke Aro-Akute road reconstruction work is currently underway.

The State Government made the vow in response to a video that showed 500 pastors pleading with Governor Dapo Abiodun to fix the road in order to meet his vow to be re-elected.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya in a statement made available to newsmen on the state said it has never shied away from its road construction obligations.

The statement added that since joining the team in 2019, the state government has built over 600 km of roads and the remaining axis of the Alagbole-Sango Ota road was included in this year’s budget, it continued, adding that it had already finished half of the project.

It, however, clarified that budgetary concerns and the increase in the price of building materials are to blame for the project’s little execution delay, adding that the limits were being addressed.

The administration further urged locals to pay their fair share of state taxes and support the government’s efforts to uphold democratic principles.

Akinsanya said: “With respect to completing the project to relieve the pains of our people and infuse a new lease of life into the area, we are on the same page with the clerics captured in the video demanding action on the road.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the government to provide good roads for the people of Ogun State, and it is a fact that the Ogun State government under Prince Dapo Abiodun has invested heavily on roads.

“This particular road, Alagbole to Sango Ota, is about 32 km, and the government has already done 16 km out of it. More importantly, it is also captured in the 2024 budget.

“However, the budgetary provision based on the reality on the ground, particularly in relation to forex, is inadequate. The cost of asphalt, granite, and other materials have spiked, and so the government is looking at a way of bridging the cost gap.

“As we all know, a project initially billed to cost N1bn may cost more than double nowadays. Therefore, it requires a lot of reengineering.

“Rather than engage in subtle blackmail and character assassination, what we need are concerted efforts to put the economy back on track.

“The citizenry must also support the government to get out of the economic quagmire by paying their taxes.

“Statistics show that most residents of the area are not captured in the tax net. They should support the government by paying their taxes when due to help them better.”