Ogun Govt Arrest Headmaster For Sodomising Female Pupil

The Ogun State Government has announced the arrest of one Ashafa Afelaja, the headmaster of a private school at Eyin Ogbe, Igode near Ogijo for allegedly sodomising a female pupil.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen said Afelaja was said to have been picked up after a concerned member of the public brought the unfortunate incident to the notice of the state government.

Adeleye said, “Our rescue team has intervened in Adamo, Ikorodu, a border community, following reports of a school headmaster physically assaulting (sodomising) a young female pupil.

“While the perpetrator is presently within police custody, we are following up on the rescued child and mother for necessary attention and further action.

“We want to assure the public that the victim is receiving the necessary medical care and psychological support.

“The Ministry remains resolute in securing justice for all survivors of abuse and will continue to work with Law enforcement agencies to ensure swift and decisive action against perpetrators.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any cases of child abuse, domestic violence, and other forms of human maltreatment.

“We reaffirm that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led- administration will continue to maintain zero tolerance for gender-based violence, child abuse and other form of domestic abuse”.

