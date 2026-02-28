Ogun Govt Approves Seven Road Projects, Revenue House

…Confirms Traditional Rulers’ Appointments

Ogun State Executive Council Thehas approved major infrastructural projects and traditional leadership appointments aimed at accelerating development and strengthening governance across the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun. The decisions were taken at the Executive Council meeting held on Friday, at the Executive Chamber and presided over by

Top of the list is the rehabilitation and construction of seven roads across the three senatorial districts to improve connectivity and stimulate socio-economic activities.

The approved roads include:

•Molipa Expressway Roundabout to Ibadan Garage along Ejirin–Folagbade Roundabout, Ijebu-Ode – 2.3km, 10.3m width

•Bible College Road, Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area – additional rehabilitation works

•Ajaka Road via Awolowo Market, Sagamu – 870m, 8m width

•Gbadebo Street, Hospital Road, Ayegbami, Sagamu – 900m, 8m width

•Okenla Street, off Imoru Road, Ijebu-Ode – 0.53km, 10m width

•Yemogun Street, Ogere, Ikenne Local Government Area – 1.25km, 7.3m width

•Right-hand side of Carwash–Moore Junction Road, Adatan, Abeokuta – reconstruction

The projects are expected to enhance mobility, ease traffic congestion, and open up communities for increased commercial and residential activities.

Council also approved the reconstruction and completion of the Block E Office Complex within the State Secretariat, Oke Imosan, Abeokuta (Phase 1).

The facility has been renamed “Revenue House” and is designed to provide a conducive working environment to strengthen revenue generation and enhance operational efficiency across government agencies. The development forms part of ongoing efforts by the Abiodun administration to modernise public infrastructure and boost internally generated revenue.

In furtherance of efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and preserve traditional institutions, the Council confirmed the following traditional leadership appointments:

•Prince Raheem Afolabi Ogunlaja – Nnoku of Iraye, Remo North Local Government Area

•Prince Tajudeen Adeoye Olukunle – Onisale of Isale, Gbokoto, Yewa North Local Government Area

•Prince Obajimi Sunday Olatunji – Alodo of Ado, Sagamu

•Prince Dr Adesegun Adedapo Ogunsola – Lowa Ibu of Batoro, Sagamu

•Prince (Elder) Moses Oludotun Fadairo – Baale of Orile Oko

The confirmations reaffirm the administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions as key partners in community development, security, and socio-cultural cohesion across Ogun State.