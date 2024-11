Share

The Ogun State Government has announced the death of the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Housing, Tajudeen Egunjobi. Egunjobi reportedly died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Abiodun has described his late Special Adviser as a very humble and reliable team member.

The governor stated this during a condolence visit to the home of the late politician in Oke-Lantoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, saying his death came as a rude shock, and highly painful.

