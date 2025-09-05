Ogun Govt Advances Stadium Junction–Luba Road Project

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to modernizing road infrastructure with the ongoing reconstruction of the Stadium Junction–Luba Road in Ijebu-Ode.

Providing an update on the project through his official handle on Friday, the Governor explained that the works currently in progress include casting of drainage base, formwork for drainage walls, and the laying of asphalt wearing course.

These, he said, are critical phases that will guarantee the durability and efficiency of the road.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that the road serves as a strategic link within Ijebu-Ode, boosting both economic and social activities in the area.

He assured residents that the project, once completed, will ease mobility, support trade, and improve overall quality of life.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to deliver quality infrastructure under our ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda, ensuring that every project contributes to improved mobility, economic growth, and the wellbeing of our people,” the Governor stated.

The Stadium Junction–Luba Road project is one of several ongoing infrastructural developments across Ogun State, reflecting the government’s drive to strengthen urban renewal and enhance connectivity among communities.