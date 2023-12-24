Ogun Gov’ship: Adetubu Returns To Nigeria After Six Months

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has returned to Nigeria after spending about six months in London.

Adebutu travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) immediately after losing the governorship election to Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC had on many occasions accused Adebutu of running from the law over allegations of vote-buying during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

But, the PDP chieftain said he decided to remain in the UK, where he had gone to receive medical attention after the general elections, due to threats to his life.

The former House member filed a petition against Abiodun’s declaration at the Tribunal and shortly left for the UK.

In September, his petition was dismissed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza for lacking in merit.

At the Court of Appeal, Adebutu also lost in a two-to-one split judgement.

Our correspondent gathered that Adebutu returned to Nigeria on Friday night through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a video sighted by our correspondent, the former House of Representatives member was received by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade; Tola Banjo, and other leaders of the PDP in Ogun State.

Adebutu’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, confirmed to our correspondent that his principal is back in the country.

Adebutu appeared at the Annual Kensington Adebutu Christmas Carol service, organised by his family in his hometown in Iperu, on Saturday.

Addressing guests at the carol service, Adebutu said he was away for a long time to preserve his life.

Adebutu said, “For the sake of Herod, Jesus had to go into hiding to preserve his life.

“We truly hope that we will be able in time to create unity and work in synergy to create a greater Remoland and of course a better Ogun State, a successful Ogun State, an Ogun State with good governance and that the measure of success that will transmit and radiate to success in Nigeria.

“We must say what we have to say, when people in authority and in position fail to say what they are supposed to say and keep quiet, evil will thrive, we must speak and say something.”

The carol was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the patriarch of the Adebutu dynasty, Sir Kensington Adebutu.