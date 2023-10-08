Ogun Governorship Verdict A Charade, Says Ogundele

Dr. Sikiru Ogundele is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about recent ruling of the election tribunal, which validated the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun and governance in the state

How do you see the governorship electoral tribunal verdict in Ogun State?

Honestly, I see it to be a judgment of deceit; a judgment that had the voice of Esau and the hands of Jacob. It wasn’t a judgment for justice, because it was at variance with so many previous rulings. So many previous rulings were set aside. One aspect of it was that one of the prayers we made was set aside, and the tribunal said if we were not happy with it, we should go to the Court of Appeal.

I thought that the members of the judiciary would redeem its image. It is generally opined that in Nigeria, you cannot have justice. This is quite unfortunate. Like I have advised so many people at so many fora, if you think the court of law is the place for the common man to seek redress, you would be joking in this country.

Why has your party resolved to go to court of appeal?

Like I said earlier, the judgment was without justice. We approached the court to get justice. Unfortunately, it was not a judgment for justice. So, we have asked our lawyer to appeal the judgment.

What are the grounds of appeal this time?

Like I have said before, the election was fraught with irregularities. Look at the verdict passed in Nasarawa State. It was almost the same thing as what happened in Ogun State. The margin between APC and PDP in Nasarawa was less than the number of votes cancelled. That means that the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory and that was what we had in Ogun.

That is besides other discrepancies, because the election was marred by lots of irregularities, including physical attacks, and there were even complaints about INEC officials using markers to mark ballot papers. I don’t know if there is any amendment in our electoral laws that markers could be used instead of thumb-printing.

So that is the situation we had in Ogun State and there was multiple voting, according to the outcome of forensic examination by experts. All this evidence was carried to tribunal, unfortunately, it put all these aside. They even disrespected the directives of the upper court that they should admit some of our evidence into records.

This they vehemently disapproved and failed to act on. All these judicial shenanigans give a bitter taste in the mouth. An average person can hardly go to court and get redress, and it is quite unfortunate that Nigeria is still where we are now.

What allegations do you have against INEC and its officials?

It is electorally said that in their law books that if the cancelled votes are more than the margin of victory, the election should be declared inconclusive. That is what the Electoral Act says. And that happened in Ogun State here where the margin was just 13,000 as against about 40,000 cancelled votes.

Yet INEC went ahead to declare a winner. The worst judgment we were expecting was a rerun where the votes were cancelled and there was evidence to that effect that these people burnt ballot papers and bags.

Who burnt the ballot papers?

The APC thugs. People were arrested and prosecuted to that effect. Findings of the investigation were taken to the tribunal, along with pictorial evidence. So, where we saw people with bags full of ballot papers on motor bikes. So, all those evidence were presented, but in just two or three sentences, they set it aside.

They ruled it off. Hence, we are going to the Court of Appeal, not that we have confidence in the appeal, because all those judges that were selected to come and rule over case, I don’t see them to be incline to the ethics and laws of this country. Though they were chosen from different hamlets, not even states, because some of them were local judges, but not well-acquitted with the provisions of the electoral laws.

I also use this medium to advise them to go and refresh their knowledge and read the electoral laws, because I did not expect them to have set aside or deliver a verdict that violated judicial precedents set by the Appeal Court and the electoral laws. We will go to the Court of Appeal and we are not taking this case lying low. The case will get to the Supreme Court as usual.

Speaking generally, as the opposition party in Ogun State, how would you assess the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun?

Like I have said at many fora, my brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun is a gentleman, but he is being disconnected from the peo- ple of the state. That is why he is embarking on penny wise, pout foolish projects. He is a likeable person, but in terms of giving back to the state, my brother has no blueprint. He is just not responding to the needs of the people.

There is what they call bottom-up approach to project identification and execution, where the government asks the people for their needs and executes them accordingly. But he does not see it that way, rather where people need roads, he gives them water.

So, he is disconnected from the people. We refer to that as pick and choose projects. A government must have a kind of connection with the people for it to be able to know the actual needs of these people. I was a chairman of Ifo Local Government and when I got into office, I discovered that people had lost hope in governance, and the general opinion of the people was that what they do at the local government was just stealing money.

People need to be informed. One thing I achieved when I was chairman was bringing back that lost hope. During my first meeting with them, I created 10 additional non-political wards to facilitate development. I gave one to the CDC; one to Iya ‘loja and one to artisans; one to students and another to the Baales. We met periodically and by the time they gave me their needs.

They gave me about 1000 items and we found that they were genuine and we used a kind of scale of preference to pick on the priority ones and they were embarked upon. They saw the genuineness of our intention to develop the council and that was why they woke up to their responsibilities. One of the major problems we have in this country even at the federal level is poor management of information. Aat this level some people don’t know their obligations.

They are not convinced about why they should pay tax, because they believe that when they pay the tax and somebody, somewhere will just steal it. Hence, they are not convinced about the genuineness of the government’s intention to develop the country. That is why they are not living up to their responsibilities.

I was the chairman of Ifo Local Government, the first financially independent local government in Nigeria. I met the IGR of the council at N700,000 and raised it to N15 Million every month. It was even the CDC people that were collecting the tenement rate for me. This was because they were convinced of our intention. That is why the National Orientation Agency (NOA), should wake up to their responsibility.

How do you see the allegation on zero allocation made by the former Ijebu East Local Government on zero allocation and grassroots development around the country?

Let me tell you, the local government administration is at the beck and call of the governor. Until we are able to have an independent electoral body conducting election at the local level, you cannot have grassroots development. There is no local government which enjoys financial autonomy in Nigeria. You see, the guy was arrested because he opened up. If he was a PDP member, people would have thought he did it out of political acrimony.

But he has seen it and he was bold enough to say it, and in the process, staking his political career for the sake of grassroots development. When you are an LG chairman and people are seeing the amount of money being sent to your local government every month in the newspaper, they will express concern. For example, now, Ijebu-Ode has taken their local government chairman to court on this matter.

The governor has said that the allegation was wrong, but people are now coming out to ask the council chair- man to produce their money, after all, they read it in the paper that certain amount has been given to you as allocation, and they heard that this is the amount he has collected from Federation Account being part of your 52 per cent shared between states and local governments.

By this action, the governor has just subjected all these local government chairmen to ridicule. At the end of it, look, in the last administration of Ibikunle Amosun, people that served as chairmen cannot walk the street today, because it was a government that was not responsive to the plight of the people. When I was a local government chairman, I embarked on projects worth billions of Naira, and there was no ward that I did not put asphalt.

The markets which we transformed are still there, and we spent over N12 billion on them. That was government money. All these chairmen that are there now cannot do that. You remember that the Vice President accused the governors of taking LG funds, but none of APC governors could speak, rather it was the PDP governors who reacted. None of them could dispute it.

Look, the local governments are critical to grassroots development. That is why we are advocating local government autonomy, so that they will be able to identify and execute their projects. How many of the LG people can go to Abeokuta or Abuja? The chairmen are the ones they know and can relate with and that is why they should be allowed to manage their funds.