Ogun Governor and Tenacity to Develop Roads

After about 15 years of total neglect by previous admin- istrations in Ogun State, the song on the lips of res- idents of the densely popu- lated Ojodu Abiodun-Den- ro-Ishasi-Akute road in Ifo Local Government area of the state is that of praises for Governor Dapo Abio- dun who came and prom- ised to deliver a good road network for the people of the area. Unlike several admin- istrators before him who would come and sweet tongue the people, know- ing fully well what they want to hear, for Governor Dapo Abiodun who un- derstood the importance of fulfilling one’s promise, commencing and complet- ing a road project and also commissioning such for the use of the people is a must for his administration.

No wonder, his admin- istration till date has com- pleted over 700 kilometres of road across the length and breadth of the state, a feat that is not stopping anytime soon as work is still ongoing on several road projects across the state. Governor Dapo Abio- dun has been able to spread the tentacle of good governance to every local government area of the state, since assuming office, he has changed the tune of the people of Ogun West who believe that past Ogun State Governors only come to do ground-break- ing of road projects and fail to come back for the com- missioning. For the people of Ifo Local Government area of Ogun state, especially, those that reside in Ojo- du Abiodun-Denro-Isha- si-Akute road,the 22nd day of November,2024 will forever be a day to remem- ber for them, as past expe- riences of riding canoes or riding on the back of able bodied men to cross the road as a result of heavy rains is now a thing of the past. Now, the people of the area are now blessed with a good road network that would stand the test of time, the road is simply coming after several years of neglect by previous ad- ministrations that came on board before Governor Dapo Abiodun.

During the commission- ing of the road, Governor Dapo Abiodun announced to the admiration of the people the intention of his administration to award the contract for the construction of the Alag- bole-Akute road, just as he added that the contract for the AkuteIjoko-OkeAro road would also be awarded by his ad- ministration. One of the major reasons why Ogun State is doing very well in terms of Internally Generated Revenue is as a result of initiatives like the Ojo- du Abio- dun-Den ro-Ishasi-Akute road which affords a lot of people the opportunity to come and work, leave and play in Ogun State. Tapping into Lagos State by the Ogun State Government using its massive landmass to its advantage is an incredi- ble attempt to continue to ensure the growth of the state, our land in Ogun is our Gold that is a phrase that can be attributed to Governor Dapo Abiodun. For too long, a lot of people do take Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Isha- si-Akute road in Ifo Local Government as a territory in Lagos State because of its close proximity to the economic capital of the country, what do expect as the only neighbour that La- gos State has is Ogun State and the Atlantic Ocean. This singular act of giving the people of Ojo- du Abiodun-Denro-Isha- si-Akute road a sense of belonging no doubt is a statement that the area belongs to the good people of Ogun State.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has now added the re- construction of the Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Isha- si-Akute road to the list of roads such as the Old Bank road, Orita-me- je-Coker junction road and the Olusegun Osoba-To- yin-Agbado road amongst others. Also, in the next three months, the people of Ifo Local Government will be set to witness another set of road commissioning as the Toyin-Giwa-Hercules road, Akute-Ajuwon and Alogbole-Ajuwon road would be completed and commissioned for the use of all and sundry. For Oluwafemi Akino- la and Innocent Joy and a host of others who are all residents of the densely populated Ojodu Abio- dun-denro-Ishasi-Akute road in Ifo Local Govern- ment area of Ogun State, their joy could simply not be quantified putting into cognisance the number of seconds, minutes, hours, days, months and years they had to leave in fear of having to ply the road, especially during the rain- ing season when they and thousands of residents had to be ferried by a canoe across the bridge which had been neglected by previous administrations in the state. Oluwafemi Akinola who has been residing in the area for more than seven years disclosed that they used to have a very terrible road, especially along the river where resi- dents would have to either cross to the other side of the river using a canoe or carried on the back after paying money. He commended the ad- ministration of Governor Dapo Abiodun for coming to the rescue of the people of the area after they were left to lick their wounds by previous administra- tions in the state who only came around to sweet tongue them, adding that a perfect job was execut- ed by the contractors that handled the reconstruction of the 4.65 kilometre road.

Joy Innocent, a trader who resides nearby com- mended Governor Dapo Abiodun for being a man of his words and for not just coming for an inspec- tion like others, but for ensuring that the people of Ifo Local Government can now start to enjoy the div- idends of democracy like other local government ar- eas of the state. The Chairman of the Local Government; Hon. Kushimo Idris was not also left out of the commission- ing has he acknowledged Governor Dapo Abiodun For coming to the aid of the people of the Local Gov- ernment after it was ne- glected for over 16 years by previous administration’s in the state The Local Government Chairman also added that the road apart from being a testament to the enduring legacies of the adminis- tration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, would also en- hance social service and improve Internally Gener- ated Revenue.

A former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly and current- ly the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Hon. Adijat Adeleye also appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for coming to the aid of the people of the Local Gov- ernment after the neglect the area had suffered from previous administrations in the state. The Olu of Ilaro and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Oba’s; Oba Kehinde Olugbenle at the commissioning laud- ed Governor Dapo Abio- dun for bringing life back to communities that are border towns in the state, opining that with the con- struction of the road, flood- ing is now a thing of the past. Alhaji Bashir Akangbe who is the Zonal Chair- man of the Community Development Association and the Iyaloja of Ifo Local Government; Chief [Mrs] Ayisat Olajogun both ap- preciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for changing the narratives of a flood prone area to that which now en- joys a well-planned envi- ronment, adding that they are now enjoying the divi- dends of good governance under the able leadership of Governor Dapo Abio- dun. The narrative has changed for the people of Ifo Local Government and 19 other local Government areas of Ogun State, kudos to Governor Dapo Abio- dun for the giant strides of his administration.

Obasan Oluwafunso works with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

