Ogun Gov Reiterates Commitment To Welfare Of Residents

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the weekend reiterated the commitment of his administration to the socioeconomic and spiritual welfare of the residents.

The governor also pledged to remain nonpartisan in religious matters and to continue supporting programmes and projects that promote mutual respect and freedom of worship for all.

Abiodun spoke at the 75th Diamond Adoption Thanksgiving Service of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim, Yewa Provincial Headquarters, held at the church auditorium in Ilaro, Ogun State.

The governor, represented by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said religious harmony is crucial for peaceful coexistence and the security of lives and property within the state, pointing out that it is incumbent upon both the church and the government to persistently work and pray for the common good of all.

He urged the church to continue to strive for greater understanding among members and to align with the developmental goals of his administration by embracing positive values and virtues in tandem with the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda.

Share

Please follow and like us: