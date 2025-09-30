Ogun Gov Mourns Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the killing of ARISE News anchor, reporter, and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, as a horrendous and chilling crime that must be swiftly unraveled in the interest of justice.

Governor Abiodun said he received the news of the 29-year-old journalist’s brutal murder during an armed robbery at her Katampe, Abuja residence with profound shock. He commiserated with the management and staff of ARISE News, urging them to remain strong and take solace in the legacy of truth and forthrightness that the deceased represented.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the governor called on security agencies to work collaboratively to apprehend the perpetrators without delay.

“The killing of the popular, extremely versatile, and personable news anchor on Monday, September 29, 2025, during an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja, is a most horrendous, chilling event whose perpetrators must be quickly tracked down and brought to justice,” Abiodun stated.

“For every hour that the perpetrators are left un-apprehended, Nigeria suffers colossal mental and institutional damage. The killers must be fished out very quickly, tried, and sentenced in accordance with the law.”

Describing Maduagwu as a lawyer and vibrant media personality who connected with Nigerians daily, the governor stressed that her death must not be in vain.

“Sommie, 29, a lawyer and vibrant voice that engaged and connected with Nigerians on a daily basis, must not be allowed to die in vain. The killers must be punished most severely, and very quickly,” he added.

Governor Abiodun extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s parents, family, friends, and colleagues at ARISE News.

“It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God will comfort their hearts in this terrible hour and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.