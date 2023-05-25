New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Ogun: Go After Adebutu And His Gang Of Riggers Now, Cso Tells Security Agencies

A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Grassroots Development and Crime Prevention (CGDCP), has called on security agencies in Ogun State to immediately arrest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the March 18 governorship election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu and his cohorts for committing electoral fraud. Recall that Adebutu, hiding under a fictitious foundation, had allegedly distributed about 200,000 ATM cards across the state prior to the election, thereby causing electoral fraud to his favour.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Taiwo Salako, the copy which was made available to journalists on Saturday, in Abeokuta, asserted that the magnitude of electoral fraud perpetrated by Ade- butu and PDP during the poll was practically unprecedented in the state, calling on concerned authorities to address the infraction and make the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

It stressed that after polluting the political atmosphere of the State and flagrantly flouted the extant law of the land and electoral act, Adebutu and his co-travellers in this atrocities must be prosecuted to serve as deterrent for others with the same mentality of electoral rascality.

