Ogun: Gbenga Daniel Remains Suspended From APC- Sagamu LG Ward 4

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has declared that the suspension of the senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Gbenga Daniel, remains in effect.

The committee, which made this declaration in a statement issued by the chairman of APC Ward 4 in Sagamu Local Government Ogun State, Hon Adebayo Ismail and the Secretary, Durojaiye Oluwole, yesterday, said going by the APC’s Constitution, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party cannot issue any directive to review, nullify, set aside, or reverse the valid suspension earlier imposed on Daniel by the appropriate party organs in Ogun State.

It, therefore, dismissed the press release issued by MJS Partners on behalf of Daniel regarding a letter from the National Secretariat of the party dated 17 November, 2025.

It said while it is not the intention of the ward to publicly engage non-members on issues concerning the party, it is considered imperative to clarify and restate the issues in contention.

It said the communication made to NWC by the State Chapter was in relation to the suspension of Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, adding that the decision to suspend him was itself taken and communicated to the State Executive by the Ward Executive, so as to allow for thorough investigation of allegations made against the senator, which pertained to anti-party activities. This, it said, was after the senator failed to honour invitations extended to him to appear to defend the allegations.