Ogun: Four Bank Staff Kill Customer’s Wife While Trying To Retrieve Debt

Four staff of a Microfinance Bank in Ogun State, have allegedly killed the wife of a customer while trying to recover the debt owed by the deceased’s husband.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased’s husband had taken a loan from ZEFA Microfinance bank in Abule Ijoko, Lemode area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

In a bid to recover the debt, the bank staff: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi, and Femi Oloko stormed the house of the debtor, but his 50-year-old wife, Vivian Omo engaged them in a fight.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects had been arrested by the operatives of Agbado divisional police headquarters.

He said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 10, following a report lodged at the police station by the deceased’s daughter.

The PPRO said, “Trouble started when the bank staffers visited the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of a loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband, but they were told that the man was not at home.

“Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabouts of her husband, the bank staff decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office, a step that was resisted by the deceased.

“While the deceased was struggling with the bank’s staff, one of them pushed her and she fell down and was unconscious.

“She was rushed to hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty”.

He added that, the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation.

He also warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loan from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted.