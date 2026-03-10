Ogun, Federal Agencies Fine-Tune Security For Gateway Airport Hajj Operations

Security agencies responsible for airport operations in Nigeria have pledged to collaborate with the Ogun State Government to ensure seamless Hajj operations at the Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Remo.

The commitment was made on Monday during a strategic security meeting between representatives of the state government and key security agencies at the airport located in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, said the airport possesses the required infrastructure, facilities and management capacity to handle Hajj operations.

He added that the facility has also been recognised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for the purpose. According to him, the airport forms a key component of the state government’s economic development agenda and has positioned Ogun State prominently on the global aviation map.

Dairo affirmed that the airport is fully prepared for Hajj operations, noting that the NCAA had already certified the facility for domestic commercial flights after granting all necessary approvals.