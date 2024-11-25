Ogun Faults Notice On Pensioners’ Next-Of-Kin’s Invitation

Share

The Ogun State Government has described as false and misleading, a notice attributed to the Bureau of State Pension, inviting the nextof-kin of deceased pensioners to undergo a screening process.

Mrs Arinola Adetayo, the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau, disowned the notice in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Adetayo said that the notice, purportedly issued by an unnamed individual, was not authorised by the government. She said that the state government had established a clear official procedure for processing pension claims and disbursing benefits to the nextof-kin of deceased pensioners.

According to her, the process did not require any form of screening by unknown individuals or third parties. “The notice circulating on social media does not originate from any government office, department or Bureau of State Pensions personnel.

“The bureau is not in any way associated with, nor endorses the request made in the notices. “Any request for screening of next-of-kin by individuals or entities not officially recognised by the state government is fraudulent and should be disregarded.

“We strongly advise that no personal information or documents should be shared in response to any unauthorised invitations or requests,” she said.

The permanent secretary advised that anyone, who had received the notice, should contact the Bureau Office at Block A, Ogun State Government Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

