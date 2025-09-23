Ogun Faults Design Of Gbenga Daniel’s 260-Metre Road Project

The Ogun State government has faulted the design of Senator Gbenga Daniel’s 260-metre constituency road project in Sagamu and directed the contractor, Minim and Tonye Nigeria Limited, to revise its engineering submissions to meet required specifications.

The state government’s position was conveyed in a letter dated September 22, 2025, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr. Dr. Yusuf I. O, and addressed to the company’s managing director.

According to the ministry, the contractor had earlier violated regulations by commencing work on the Paddy Arikawe Oye Igbimo road without approval but later submitted a bill of quantities for consideration. However, the submitted design was deemed “not acceptable” as it fell below required standards.

The ministry noted that the entire road measures three kilometres and is divided into four phases. Approval has only been granted for the first phase covering 260 metres, while phase two measuring 740 metres is awaiting federal approval. Phases three and four, each covering one kilometre, remain proposals.

The government stressed that concrete binding must be of Grade 20, while the reinforced concrete base, walks and deck must be a minimum of Grade 25 with tensile strength not less than 460 N/mm². It added that the reinforced concrete pavement must be at least 220mm thick, preferably Grade 40, instead of the 150mm of Grade 20 earlier proposed, and that the stone base thickness should be increased to 200mm.

The government further directed the contractor to provide a full road layout with elevations, reinforcement details at the joints, quality assurance testing of engineering materials, and to include design criteria codes in the revised submission.