Ogun: Family Warns Protesters Against Causing Conflicts Between Monarchs

The Kuseku Royal Family of Okanran Town in the Ado Odo area of Ogun State has raised the alarm over what they described as attempts by unscrupulous members of the town to create enmity between the Olu’ of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Olofin of Ado Odo, Oba Olusola Idris Osolo over “their selfish interests.

” The family noted that one of such moves to create division between the two monarchs was a recent protest by some members of the town at the palace of the Olu’ of Ilaro without first bringing their grievance to the attention of Olofin ,who reigns over Okanran town.

The leadership of the family however noted that the protest at the palace of Olu’ of Ilaro was a diversionary attempt by the organisers to cover their tracks on the illegal sale of family land, which has become a subject of investigation by the police and also a matter of determination by a competent court of law.

The Balogun of Ado Odo Kingdom, who is also the secretary of the Kuseku Royal Family, Chief Olukayode Akapo ,explained that, “They (the protesters) are just trying to be clever by half .They want to create division between our royal fathers, the Olu’ of Ilaro and the Olofin Adimula of Ado Odo.