Ogun: Establishment Of Naval Base, Dockyard Strengthens Security Architecture

Share

The concern of the Ogun State Government to strengthen security architecture along its waterways has received a boost. Further assurance of an enhanced safety measure for the citizenry is coming from the decision by the Nigerian Navy (NN) to establish its Naval Base and Dockyard in Ode-Omi, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

Pursuant to their collaborative effort, both the state government and the Navy Command have concluded an arrangement to flag-off the ground breaking ceremony on the 100 hectares of land Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun provided for the purpose. He explained that the state government had waived all fees and charges, which amounted to several billions, and had forwarded the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) to the naval headquarters.

Recently the governor disclosed this in his office when he received the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, in his Oke-Mosan Office, Abeokuta.

He said: “In view of the prospective activities that we are envisaging in our riverine areas, the former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, gladly obliged us and accepted that it is important for us to have a naval base and a dockyard in Ogun State.

“We proceeded to make different positions available, and at that time, a committee was set up between members of the Nigerian Navy and the state government to identify locations that would be acceptable to the Nigerian Navy. “Subsequently, a location was identified in Ogun Waterside, and we allocated a parcel of land, 100 hectares, for the purpose of setting up this facility.

“And we have waived all fees and charges, which amounted to several billions of naira, and have since forwarded the Certificate of Occupancy for that parcel of land to the naval headquarters.” With this development, all is now set for the ground-breaking ceremony.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, has already assured that the access road to the site would be prepared ahead of the event.

This arrangement could not have come at a better time than now when there is heightened suspicion that bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram renegades, who are running away from the North to seek safe havens, might have infiltrated the Southwest region.

The flag-off also coincides with the state’s desire to strengthen its security along its waterways to protect the recently discovered hydrocarbon minerals (petroleum gas) in the area.

Governor Abiodun strongly believes that the establishment of the naval base and dockyard in the state would send a warning signal that the security architecture in Ogun State is further strengthened and safe for more investment.

He expressed confidence that the naval presence in the state would ensure that unscrupulous elements do not deny the people the economic benefits on the horizon. “We are looking forward to the groundbreaking ceremony.

I have with me pictures of works that have been ongoing to allow us access to the said property and I am told that sometime by the end of this week, the access road that is being worked on by our Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will be fully accessible

“We are going further not just in making the place accessible but in actually preparing the site for the ground-breaking ceremony and it will be a befitting preparation.

“This will allow us to underscore the importance that we attach to the Nigerian Navy and how much we look forward to having their presence here to further complement our law enforcement architecture.

“We are looking forward to this ground-breaking; we believe that it will send a strong signal that indeed Ogun State is ready to partner with the Navy and also that we will not be a haven for unscrupulous elements.

Share

Please follow and like us: