Ogun Equips Administrators, Teachers In Capacity Building To Enhance Education Quality

As part of its commitment to enhance quality teaching and learning outcomes in public schools, Ogun State Government has equipped and up-skilled school administrators and teachers to further achieve academic standard in the educational sector in order to achieve all round education excellence in the state. This is as Governor Dapo Abiodun said education remains the most enduring investment any government could make for its citizenry.

The governor disclosed this at the official opening of a two-day workshop, organised by the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for principals, vice principals and teachers of the state public secondary schools, which was held at the Cinema Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Kehinde Onasanya, stated that competent leadership and inspired teachers are needed for meaningful transformation to occur in the education sector.

‘’Our principals and vice principals constitute the administrative engine of our schools, while teachers shape intellect, character, and civic consciousness. When sound leadership aligns with effective classroom delivery, excellence becomes inevitable,” he explained.

The Chairman of TESCOM, Apostle ‘Biodun Sanyaolu, on his part, stated that global best practices must be entrenched in school administrators and teaching activities, even as he affirmed that the Governor Abiodun-led administration’s ‘ISEYA’ Mantra has made education to be a central pillar of sustainable development in the state.

While noting that the workshop was not a rhetorics, but a practical and measurable priority, he said the theme of the workshop: ‘’One Vision, One Team: Driving Excellence Through Unified Leadership and Management,” was strategic as TESCOM deliberate strides to align leadership, strengthen, management capacity to improve measurable performance indicators across the public secondary schools.

“This gathering is a call to synergy and commitments, a call to professionalism, renewed commitment for the professional bodies, such as principals, vice principals and teachers in our dear state,” Sanyaolu added. In his remarks, Commissioner III in TESCOM, who is also the Chairman of the Training Committee, Mr Olanrewaju Majekodunmi, said the theme of the workshop was chosen to strengthen unity among school leaders as the foundation for sustainable educational progress.

In his goodwill message, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu explained that it is imperative to keep key stakeholders in educational sector on track through training, retraining, adequate welfare and well-being, urging the participants avail themselves the opportunities offered by the workshop to improve the quality of their job. Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mr Akintomiwa Osibodu noted that the workshop was carefully designed to equip participants with practical knowledge and modern strategies in collaborative leadership, effective school administration, public service ethics and integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning environment.