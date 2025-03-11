Ogun Equips 238 Schools With Smart Classrooms, Modern Labs

Share

Towards efforts to enhance and improve teaching learning outcomes in schools, Ogun State Government has embarked on plans to equip 238 senior secondary schools across the state with smart classroom equipment.

This includes installation of solar power systems, smart television, and laptops, among others, in order to ensure that learners have access to a qualitative and functional education system.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during the 10th Annual State Conference and Presentation of Awards of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State chapter, which was held at Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta.

Arigbabu, who stated that though the modern facilities were readily available, and that work was ongoing to ensure the safety of the equipment after installation, however, added that the government had also begun remodeling of 517 senior secondary schools in the state by reconstructing their science laboratories into world standard, starting with the state’s 42 Flagship Schools.

The Commissioner assured MAN and other subject associations of the state government’s continuous support to ascertain a brighter future for education, even as he advised them not to allow rancour and unnecessary backbiting among them, saying there are lots to gain when people come together harmoniously and in unity of purpose.

“Mathematics is the bedrock of all sciences, and I want to assure MAN and other subject associations that the state government will continue to support and make you proud,” he said.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the association, Dr Temitope Ajani, lauded the Commissioner for his unflinching support to the association, saying the conference was not only meant to discuss issues affecting teaching and learning of Mathematics, but also contemporary and developmental challenges confronting the nation and the education system.

This is as he added that the conference was to generate ideas that would help to reposition the government towards effective governance and service to humanity. In a related development, the state government has also trained and empowered no fewer than 914 artisans across the state on different vocations and trades as part of efforts to reduce unemployment rate and poverty level among its citizens.

Speaking during the presentation of the startup kits to the beneficiaries in Abeokuta, organised by the Ogun State Skills Funds, a World Bank Project coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Commissioner, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, noted that the motive was to make people contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the state.

He explained that several citizens of the state have been facing the challenges of setting up a business after completing their training sessions, hence the provision of the equipment or kits to lift the burden off the people and thereby making them self-independent and employer of labour.

The Commissioner stated that the beneficiaries were trained on different vocations, such as hospitality and catering, garment making, fishery, masonry, early childhood care, carpentry, welding and iron bending, embellishments and cosmetology, even as he added that they were well-equipped with needed gadgets.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

