Ogun Emerges Best Overall Performing State In ICT

Ogun State has emerged as the Best Overall Performing State in Digital Technology Development.

This is the result of the collaborations between the State Government and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals, as well as startups, towards advancing the digital economy.

Previously, the State received several awards in the sector, including the Most Digitally Compliant State in 2023 by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Best State in e-Governance Implementation Category by the National Council on Communications & Digital Economy (NCCDE), amongst others.

Speaking while presenting the award at the 12th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE), held in Makurdi, Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Lormem Alia commended Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration in digitalization and tech entrepreneurship, which has positioned the state as the best among other states.

He noted that the award was a testament to the visionary leadership of Governor Abiodun and called for more synergy between ICT professionals and governments at all levels to enable the country to attain a maximal level of information technology.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Ogun State government, Special Adviser on ICT, Dayo Abiodun, attributed the feat to the digital initiatives of Governor Abiodun towards digitalizing the state through various training programs for the citizenry, especially the youth.

The Special Adviser, who was represented by a Program Analyst from the Ogun State Bureau of Information Technology (BIT), Ridwan Odufowora, stated that the award would spur the state government to show more commitment towards harnessing the prospects of emerging digital innovations for the development of the state.

The Council Meeting was an annual event aimed at strategizing on advancements in communications, fostering innovations, and promoting growth in the digital economy.

In attendance were all the states of the federation, as they showcased their achievements in the digital economy.

