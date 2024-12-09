Ogun Emerges Best Overall Performing State In ICT

Share

Ogun State has emerged as the Best Overall Performing State in Digital Technology Development.

This is the result of the collaborations between the State Government and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals, as well as startups, towards advancing the digital economy.

Previously, the State had received several awards in the sector, including the Most Digitally Compliant State in 2023 by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Best State in e-Governance Implementation Category by the National Council on Communications & Digital Economy (NCCDE), just to mention a few.

Speaking while presenting the award at the 12th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE), held in Makurdi, Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Lormem Alia commended Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration in digitalisation and tech entrepreneurship, which has positioned the state as the best among other states.

