Ogun Developer Rebuts Community’s Claims Over Filling Station

Share

Following concerns raised by some residents of Praise Hill Estate and its environs in the Arepo area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State, over an ongoing construction of a filling station, the property owner, Babatunde Ajileye, has insisted that all necessary approvals were obtained from relevant authorities before work commenced.

The construction, located between Praise Hill Estate and a branch of the Foursquare Gospel Church, has sparked discontent among residents, who expressed fears over potential safety hazards and accused the owner of failing to fully disclose the purpose of the project.

In a letter dated April 9, 2025, and addressed to the Ogun State Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, the community’s chairman and secretary, Timi Oyelowo and Oluwabunmi Oluwatosin, expressed their concerns regarding the nature and impact of the project.

However, documents seen by New Telegraph indicated that the project’s architectural design had been cleared and approved via a letter from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, dated January 29, 2025, and another from the Ogun State Building Production and Management Authority, dated December 3, 2024.

Besides, a letter signed by the Olu of Arepo, Oba Solomon Oyebi, also declared royal support for the establishment of the filling station in the area.

The monarch stated, “Arepo Community should not be deprived of basic necessities, of which the siting of a petrol station is one.

“There is no evidence that I, as the head, my chiefs, or the various street and estate chairmen in Arepo sat together and prohibited the siting of filling stations or banks in Arepo, a community with over 2,000 houses and a population of more than 4,000 residents.”

Speaking on the issue, Ajileye said the resistance from some residents was unwarranted and rooted in misinformation. He said, “The approval was not yet out when I asked my team to approach them about relocating their estate gate to the beginning of their street.

“I even offered to support them in building a new gatehouse, but that gesture was jeopardised by their selfish and entitled attitude toward someone else’s property.”

Ajileye further explained that his decision to proceed with the project was reinforced after engaging with other members of the Arepo community, who expressed enthusiasm for commercial developments.

“I started having a change of mind about them when I realised that the Arepo community actually wants fuel stations and more commercial structures like banks and factories.

I’m not surprised by the false claims they posted online; I was warned by community members that such actions might happen,” he disclosed. According to him, all necessary consultations were held with local leaders and other stakeholders before the construction started.

“We went to the palace with my team and met all the relevant bodies to inform them of the commercial and beneficial projects we’re bringing to Arepo. They welcomed us warmly and gave their support and assurance,” he added.

Ajileye also revealed that the current project is just one part of a broader investment he had in store for the community. “I have a 30-acre estate under development and a modern bakery coming up to provide affordable, healthy snacks for the community.

“In conclusion, the king and the chiefs issued a letter supporting our proposed projects, and I have invested close to N1,000,000,000 in Arepo, with more investments on the way,” he said.

Share