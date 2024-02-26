Ogun Deputy Governor Urges Accurate Boundary Demarcation To Prevent Conflicts

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele has stressed the need to work out proper modalities for the demarcation of boundary lines to avoid conflicts among people.

She also expressed the need to address other socio-economic issues, including trans-border trade, cross-border integration, and adequate security of Nigerians living at the border areas, noting that only then will their livelihoods be improved.

Salako-Oyedele made the call at a one-day workshop, organized by the National Boundary Commission in conjunction with the Oyo State Government, themed “Creation of Platform for Local Border Authorities Along Nigeria-Benin International Boundary”.

The Deputy Governor, who is the Chairman of the Ogun State Boundary Commission, charged stakeholders vested with border management to accord boundary issues priority attention in affected states and the country at large.

Salako-Oyedele noted that though there were government policies that may be of general benefit to the entire country, these policies might be punitive to people in the border communities, adding that a way to balance things out has to be identified and adopted for the general good.

The deputy governor while appreciating men and officers of the Nigerian Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service for their efforts at safeguarding the nation’s borders, admonished them to put into consideration the homogeneous nature of the border communities in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking Oyo State deputy governor and Chairman Oyo State Boundary Committee, Abdul-Raheem Lawal noted that the time has come to strengthen security, enhance bilateral relationships, promote collaboration, and have a good business relationship between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

He noted that Nigeria must shift from demarcation between the Republic of Benin and Nigeria for obvious reasons and focus on how to integrate border communities by addressing their challenges such as infrastructures and other basic amenities.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General, of the National Boundary Commission, Mr. Adamu Adaji, said the workshop was designed to improve trans-border relations between local and international borders, promote development and economic relations, peaceful coexistence among people living in border communities, enhance effective integration border management, help to promote cross border cooperation.

He added that this kind of workshop has been done between Nigeria and Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon, and Nigeria and Chad, to promote peace and tranquillity among border communities.

The Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency, Junaid Abdullahi, represented by Alhaji Sodiq Abdullahi Musa in his speech commended the National Boundary Commission for its efforts in creating a platform for local border authorities along the Nigeria-Benin international boundary.

He noted that the development of border areas are key component to national development, hence the need to address the issue of insecurity as well as promote a bilateral relationship between the two countries.