Ogun Deputy Gov. Becomes Fellow Nigerian Society Of Engineers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has lauded his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele on her award of Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers, describing the attainment as a testament to her exceptional expertise and unwavering professional tenacity.

Abiodun gave the commendation in a letter personally signed by him and addressed to the deputy governor.

The governor noted that achieving the fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers was indeed an accomplishment that can only be earned by sheer hard work which his Deputy has achieved by her contributions to the engineering profession.

Abiodun expressed the optimism that the attainment will further inspire future generations of engineers.

According to the letter, “I congratulate you on your recent election as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), this prestigious recognition is a testament to your exceptional expertise and unwavering professional integrity. It is indeed an accomplishment that was earned by your hard work”.

“Your conferment as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is a reflection of your dedication and contribution to the field of engineering in our beloved country over the years. I’m proud to share in the joy of the achievement with you”.

“As you are bestowed with this honour. I’m confident that your continued dedication will inspire future generations of engineers”.

“Please, accept my hearty congratulations and the assurance of my warmest regards and esteem as always”.