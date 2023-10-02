Ogun Customs Seeks Support To End Smugglers’ Attacks On Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, on Monday, lamented ceaseless attacks on his operatives by smugglers, which have claimed many lives and left others in permanent disability.

The Area Controller, Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu, expressed the concern at Idiroko during the 5th annual independence symposium organised by the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) in conjunction with the NCS Ogun Area One Command.

The symposium was themed “Smuggling and Hoarding of Petroleum Products: Effects on Border Communities and National Security.”

Shuaibu lamented that the command had recorded attacks ranging from blocking of access roads, mob action, and altercations with smugglers and their sympathisers often resulting in loss of lives.

Represented by Deputy Comptroller, Charles Ogunesan, Shuaibu submitted that smuggling activities not only retard economic development and social wellbeing but also endanger national security.

“Over the years, the Command had recorded a series of horrible and unwanted experiences in our line of lawful duties.

“These experiences range from blocking of access road by smugglers and their sympathizers, mob attacks of officers either going in pursuit of information or conveying seized goods to the Government Warehouses, skirmishes to an altercation which often result to casualties.

“We have lost scores of officers to death and permanent disability while our dear communities have also lost many of their members to the evil of this unfortunate demon called smuggling. It is high time we say no to smuggling considering the dangers inherent in it,” he said.

Shuaibu hinted that the command had made seizures of N1.5 billion goods in the last nine months, nothing that if such amount were spent on legitimate trade it would have improved the economy of the communities and the nation at large.

He said the symposium was organised in order to inform and enlighten residents most especially youths about the consequences of the smuggling on socioeconomic well-being and national security.

The Area Controller, however, called on youths and other stakeholders to lend support and cooperation in combating smuggling.

“Permit me to state empathically that our core mandate in Ogun State is to generate revenue, suppress smuggling and facilitate legitimate trade and secure our border lines.

“I want you to know that the security and development of our dear nation are the responsibility of us all,” he said.