Ogun: Customs Intercepts 1,245 Live Cartridges Concealed In Bags Of Rice

The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command have intercepted 1,245 live cartridges concealed in some bags of rice, near Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The ammunition was loaded in 203 bags of foreign rice and abandoned in a bush path at Tombolo Junction, close to an exit point to the Republic of Benin, near Ijoun.

The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday.

According to him, the cartridges, 70mm (2¾), were of Lion, Trust, Supreme and Redstar brands.

Makinde said the ammunition was intercepted on Saturday following intelligence received by the Command on the planned smuggling of the prohibited items into Nigeria from the Republic of Benin.

He said the Roving B Team of the command intercepted five old vehicles loaded with the prohibited items.

Makinde listed the vehicles as, Toyota Camry with Chassis No. 4TIBG22KIWU312145; Toyota Camry with Chassis No. 4TIXK1263NU108237; three Mazda 626 cars with Chassis, respectively marked JM2GD14H201568566, JMZGF14F201173029 and JMZGF14P20141862.

The Area Controller said the drivers who were suspected to have been hinted at the movement of the operatives, escaped through the bush path in order to evade arrest.

He said “During the examination of the seized vehicles and the item, about 1,225 rounds of 70mm ((2¾)) ammunition of Lion, Trust, Supreme and Redstar branded cartridges were found to have been ingeniously concealed in 20 bags of the intercepted foreign rice.

“While considering the potential danger of ammunition of such magnitude if successfully smuggled in, we redouble our efforts to ensure they do not find their way into the country. It is a threat to the safety of the border communities and national security. We are committed to ensuring maximum security of our border lines with all sense of patriotism.”

Makinde said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized ammunition and rice is N17,638,145.00.

“The items have been deposited for safekeeping, pending further necessary action. The investigation is ongoing to unravel the cartel responsible for the attempted smuggling of the items for arrest and prosecution,” Makinde said.

He said the development is coming barely a week after a marching order was given to the Command by the Acting Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, during his working visit.