Ogun Customs Generates N4.627bn As Revenue In Two Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun II Area Command, has generated the sum of N4,627,054,451.69 as revenue between September and October 2023.

The Customs Area Controller, Olusola Alade disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Alade, the revenue is 28.8 per cent higher than what the command generated in the corresponding period last year.

The customs boss explained that since his assumption of duty, about three months ago, the monitoring team of the command has been re-invigorated to brace up for an upliftment in our revenue drive.

Alade added that the monitoring team has succeeded in bringing more factories under excise control, which has boosted revenue generation.

He said “The command generated total revenue of Four Billion, six hundred and Twenty-Seven Million, Fifty-Four Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty-One Naira, Sixty Nine Kobo (N4,627,054,451.69) in September and October 2023, which is 24.8% higher than what the Command generated in the corresponding period last year, the November revenue is just dropping into the Federation account and it is now being collated.

“During the period under review, we deployed sustained intelligence reconnaissance, effective monitoring and robust stakeholders’ engagement in our operations,” the Area Controller said.

He added that the command’s activities in the free trade zones have improved and yielded greater success in the monthly revenue collections.

Alade hinted that the command has discovered four factories following the continuous deployment of intelligence in the operations.

The Area Controller emphasised the focus of the command under his watch which included improving revenue generation, facilitating trade and protecting national economic security.