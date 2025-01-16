Ogun CUPP’s Statement on Abiodun, Ranting of Political Jobbers –Govt

Share

The Ogun State Government yesterday described the statement released by the Ogun State Chapter of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) accusing the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration of plunging 68.1 per cent of people living in Ogun State into poverty as the ranting of political jobbers and fraudsters stunned by the governor’s rising political profile.

The government, which described the Femi Sholuade-led CUPP as a band of political nonentities desperately seeking relevance by concocting voodoo figures, challenged the coalition to release the statistical evidence backing its claims or remain silent forever in the gutter of irrelevance to which it belongs.

In a statement issued by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, the government said it was not surprised by the antics of corrupt and perfidious individuals who can only thrive in mushroom parties that they use as meal tickets.

