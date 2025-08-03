Ogun Culinary Heritage‘ll Gain National, Global Ascendancy – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that the state’s culinary heritage will gain greater ascendancy at both the national and global levels with the election of the Founder and Head Chef of Ofada Boy, Mr Fletcher Tobi, as the President of the Association of Professional Food Service Providers of Nigeria (APFSPN).

Governor Abiodun said this in a congratulatory message he sent to Mr Tobi ahead of his inauguration and that of the newly elected executive committee members scheduled for Tuesday at Whitestone Hall, Billingsway Oregun, Lagos.

Also, the governor described Mr Tobi as a proud son of Ogun State following his election as the President in an election held recently.

In Governor Abiodun’s words, “As he leads APFSPN with the agenda of ‘Empowering Excellence, Enhancing Experience, and Elevating the Food Service Industry,’ we are confident that Ogun State’s culinary heritage will gain even greater national and global recognition.

“We celebrate this achievement and pledge our continued support as he takes on this noble responsibility,” he wrote.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Titilola Theresa Williams, the chief executive of Exquisite Tastyfingers Food and Event, said: “The new APFSPN President will take over from MoniOluwa Shonibare, the Chief Executive of Sweet Hands Outdoor Catering Services Limited.”

The immediate past welfare officer and CEO of Bella Figura Catering, Mrs Claire Obefe lauded the outgoing executive committee when she said, “the outgoing pioneer executive ably led by Monioluwa Shonibare laid a solid foundation for the food service industry, with execution of projects such as training of personnel on capacity development; induction ceremonies held thrice that grew membership; and inter- house sports and Funfair games, among others laudable projects.”

Speaking in the same vein, The Chairperson Board of Trustees APFSPN and Chief Executive of Malas Food Limited, Mrs Morenike Okupe has described the emergence of Mr Fletcher Tobi as APFSPN President has a testament to his dedication and vision for advancing the food service industry, which aligns perfectly with the trustees and members commitment to promoting excellence, and culinary pride across sectors.