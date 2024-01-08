Ogun CP Summons DPO Over Alleged Illegal Detention

“My baby was released to my mum the following day because she was coughing after spending the night lying on the floor. They released my wife on December 26 after spending three nights and I couldn’t access my phone until the night of December 27 when I was released.

“While in police custody, I insisted that I should be taken to court, but they denied me from seeing my family, and kept extorting them because they kept telling them I would go to jail.

“After I was released, I realised that my mother-in-law had spent over N300,000 to secure my release as the police said the female soldier’s identity card was missing in our shop and that she would need to go to Abuja for an affidavit to apply for another card.”

He explained the case took another dimension after he reported to the Ogun police headquarters, Eleweran when her mother-in-law received a call from the DPO who allegedly resorted to threatening her because he reported to a higher authority.

“I went to the state police headquarters in Eleweran on Wednesday, January 3 to report the DPO. Before I got back on Wednesday, the DPO summoned my in-law and he kept threatening them saying he only tried to help me and I was using it against him.

“He threatened my in-law and told her that the PPRO that I had gone to report to is a junior officer and there was nothing I could achieve, and I was told he said since I’d chosen that route, he would use the army to get at me. Since then, I’ve been living in fear. Now, my mother-in-law is also afraid to talk,” Adeniji disclosed.