Ogun: Court Sentences Driver To Prison For Stealing Cab

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, sentenced one Ayorinde Sakiru to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a Nissan Sunny car valued at N700,000

Shakira, who resides at the Flaejour area in Rounder, Abeokuta, was convicted on a one- count charge of stealing.

During the trial, the prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offence on November 27, 2023, at Fleajour bus-stop Rounder area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare explained that the convict stole a Nissan Sunny car valued at N700,000 belonging to one Mrs Better Bruce.

The prosecutor, however, noted that the offence committed contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

According to him, the complainant bought the car for commercial purposes employed the convict to use it for a taxi cab and made an agreement to return and proceed daily.

“Sakiru worked with the car for some weeks and delivered only N30,000, which he held on with the car without bringing it back

“When the complainant asked after her car, he claimed it was faulty and had been deposited at an auto mechanic shop for repair, which was false.

“Meanwhile when the convict was arrested and interrogated, he made a confessional statement that he had sold the car out for N350,000 without the consent of the complainant”, he said.

Delivering her judgement, the Magistrates’ Mrs O.O Odumosu, found the driver guilty as charged.

Odumosu sentenced Sakiru to 12 months imprisonment or with an option of refunding N570,000 to the complainant as restitution.