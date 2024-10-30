Ogun Court Refuses To Postpone LG Poll

Share

An Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta has struck out the prayers made by 16 parties seeking to postpone the proposed local government election indefinitely.

Delivering judgment on Action Alliance & 15 Ors v. OGSIEC & Anor, Justice T. A. Okunsokan rejected the parties’ claims that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) acted unilaterally and dictatorially by fixing the date of the election without first consulting them.

Justice Okunsokan held that there was no provision in the Constitution or the relevant electoral laws requiring OGSIEC to consult parties before fixing a date for an election.

The court also found that the parties’ claim that the Ondo State governorship election would be held on the same day as the council election was not a legitimate reason for asking the court to compel OGSIEC to postpone the exercise.

