New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ogun Court Refuses…

Ogun Court Refuses To Postpone LG Poll

An Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta has struck out the prayers made by 16 parties seeking to postpone the proposed local government election indefinitely.

Delivering judgment on Action Alliance & 15 Ors v. OGSIEC & Anor, Justice T. A. Okunsokan rejected the parties’ claims that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) acted unilaterally and dictatorially by fixing the date of the election without first consulting them.

Justice Okunsokan held that there was no provision in the Constitution or the relevant electoral laws requiring OGSIEC to consult parties before fixing a date for an election.

The court also found that the parties’ claim that the Ondo State governorship election would be held on the same day as the council election was not a legitimate reason for asking the court to compel OGSIEC to postpone the exercise.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

230,435 Adamawa Residents Screened For Hypertension, Diabetes
Read Next

Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup: 4 Schools Fight For Final Today
Share
Copy Link
×