Ogun Council Denies Influencing Selection Of Monarchs

Ogun State Government has insisted that it does not influence the process of selection of traditional rulers in the state. The government de- bunked the rumours making the rounds to suggest that it was of the habit of imposing monarchs on some communities in the state, saying on the contrary, it doesn’t interfere in the affairs of kingmakers on how they select traditional rulers.

The Secretary to the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun state, Zacheous Makinde disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Makinde spoke at a press conference to herald activities for the Coronation of Oba Alexander Oluse- gun Macgregor as the new Olu of Orile-Ilawo.

He disclosed that Mac-Gregor’s name was sent by the kingmakers and approved by the state government after a free and fair election process involving all the candidates that contested for the stool. His words: “From the onset, during the selection of the new Olu of Orile- Ilawo, we as government did not involve in the selection of who the people wanted.

“The traditional chiefs in Orile-Ilawo sent the candidates, we screened and conducted a transparent election. Due process was followed and came out with his emergence. “Government is very happy as he emerged and we want people like him to continue to enrich our children not only in Ilawo township but also in other villages too.”

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso; Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola are among other traditional rulers from across the country to grace the coronation ceremony of Oba Macgregor slated for Saturday, August 2.

The coronation will take place at the Helipads’ Open space at the June 12 Cultural Center, beside the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta. According to the Chairman, Coronation Committee, Ishaq Bada, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said, the coronation was heralded by glorious exit of Oba Macgregor from seclusion on Thursday, accompanied by street carnival to mark the annual Ilawo Day. He said, Oba Macgre- gor had completed the 90 days mandatory rites from seclusion.