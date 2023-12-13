Ogun Corps Intercepts Bikes Loads With Bags of Indian hemp

Ogun State So-Safe Corps has apprehended four motorcycles conveying 22 sacks of Indian hemp.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were intercepted at Abule Sikiru, along the Igbo-Ora Road, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Confirming the development, Soji Ganzallo, the Commander of the Corps said its operatives also apprehended two of the suspected illicit drug dealers.

He said, “At about 0230hrs on December 11, 2023, the Oke Ogun Area Command officers of the corps while on a routine patrol at Abule Sikiru, along Igbo-Ora Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, spotted four Bajaj motorbikes.”

Ganzallo, who spoke in a statement signed by the So-Safe Corps spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf, explained that three of the said motorbikes were carrying 22 sacks of Marijuana, while the fourth bike had two other people on it, “leading the team and fully armed with varieties of local charms.”

Ganzallo, noted that three suspects escaped, while two were caught together with the exhibit and the four motorbikes used to carry out the crime. He further added that “the two apprehended culprits refused to disclose their identity” during interrogation. It was stated that two of the motorbikes were marked, ABG 041 DY and MEK 071 QC, while the remaining two were unregistered.“The two apprehended suspects, the exhibit (22 sacks of Marijuana), and the four motorbikes were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at its state headquarters in Alamutu, Abeokuta North Local Government Area, for further investigation and likely prosecution,” Ganzallo informed.