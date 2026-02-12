Ogun Community Protests Imposition of Monarch

Tension has gripped Ewuga Lajo and Sokanmade communities in the Sagamu area of Ogun State following the planned coronation of a monarch.

Angry residents on Wednesday stormed the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland to vent their frustration against the coronation of a monarch for Ewuga.

The protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Respect the law, Ewuga is not for sale, Don’t impose a monarch on Ewuga.”

The situation has created a sharp disagreement between the Ofin settlers and the Makun, creating panic among residents of the two communities.

According to the protesters, any installation of a monarch is a clear violation and abuse of court process, which is presently before the Sagamu Division of the Ogun State High Court in Suit No. HSC/531/2025.

The protesters claimed to have resorted to their action following the refusal of the Ogun State Government, the Akarigbo of Remoland, and the Local Government in the area to act on their repeated letters to them on the proposal.

The leader of the protesters, Chief Mojeed Sonuga, while speaking with newsmen during the protest, said, “The protest has become very necessary because we got information that Akarigbo-in-Council wants to install a foreigner as monarch on our land.

“This is despite the fact that the matter is already in court and the parties have been served with the necessary court papers.”

He pointed out that, “We are not against anybody being installed as a monarch, but we don’t want a foreigner to be installed as the Oba of Ewuga.”

Prince Sonuga lamented that, “We are very disappointed that the Akarigbo-in-Council still wants to go ahead with the installation despite the court process.”

Another protester, Wasiu Sonuga, also called for the suspension of the planned coronation, noting that it amounts to abuse of the law.

He also appealed to the Ogun State Government to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the town by ordering the suspension of the coronation, which is reportedly slated for Thursday.

Sonuga said: “We heard that they want to install an Oba tomorrow (Thursday) and it is against the proceedings at the court.

“Ewuga community was confirmed by the court to belong to our forefather in a judgment that was delivered in 1985.

“The Akarigbo even installed one of our family members as the Olori Ilu of Ewuga. Why are they now picking somebody who is not from Ewuga to become the monarch over us?”

He pointed out that, “We are from Ogun and they are from Makun. It is like they want to cede our land to them.”

He pleaded that, “We have it on good authority that some politicians are behind the planned installation. It may result in a breakdown of law and order.”