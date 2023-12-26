Ogun Community Cries Out Over Invasion Of 1,500 Hectares Of Farmland

Indigenes of the Idarika Community in Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State have cried out alleged invasion of the community’s land amounting to about 1,500 Hectares.

A member of the Idarika community, Chief Olusegun Ogunkoya who Spoke on behalf of the community in an interview with newsmen, revealed that land grabbers have invaded the land, claiming ownership.

While narrating the historical background of the land, he explained that the land was located on the two sides of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and surrounded by villages where Ogere is not part of the land but shared boundaries with Iperu.

He added that there is a proper document that shows the boundary of Iperu and Ogere and also the authenticity of the owner of the land.

“Suddenly, we saw Ogere people claiming our land in Idarika because they have been allowed to farm on that side of the community land after the expressway divided the community land into two parts, We want the general public to know that the land belongs to Idarika people of Iperu and not Ogere under the Ikene Local government area.

“Many people have been invading the land claiming they have certificates of occupancy on some part of the land,” he said

On the claim by some individuals who had secretly obtained certificates of occupancy ( c of o) on some portion of the land without the consent and authority of the authentic land owners from Idarika, the community lawyer Barrister Gbenga Ojo who spoke with newsmen explained that the Supreme Court has decided on a plethora of cases that a Certificate of Occupancy is contestable and will be set aside if the root of title is defective like in the instant case.

He, however, warned the Invaders to stop invading their land while appealing to the Ogun state government, the chairman Ogun State Council of Obas and Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the Ogun state Commissioner of Police to quickly intervene in the matter before it snowballs into a communal clash and also to prevent the loose of lives and properties.

He also fingered the Ologere of Ogere, Oba Saliu Obafemi, in the controversy and asked the government to call him to order.