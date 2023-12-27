Ogun community alleges invasion of farmland by land-grabbers

Indigenes of the Idarika community in Iperu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area have the alleged invasion of their 1,500 hectares of farmland. Chief Olusegun Ogunkoya, who spoke on behalf of the community, said land-grabbers had invaded the land, claiming ownership.

He said there is a proper document that shows the boundary between Iperu and Ogere. He added: “Suddenly, we saw Ogere people claiming our land in Idarika because they have been allowed to farm on that side of the community land after the expressway divided the community land into two parts. “We want the general public to know that the land belongs to the Idarika people of Iperu and not Ogere under the Ikene Local government area. “Many people have been invading the land claiming they have certificates of occupancy on some part of the land.” Lawyer for the community Gbenga Ojo explained that the Supreme Court had decided that a Certificate of Occupancy is contestable. He, however, warned the Invaders to stop invading their land while appealing to the state government, police and others to intervene in matter before it snowballs into a communal clash.