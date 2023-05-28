Ogun Committed To Hosting Best National Sports Festival – Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has expressed the readiness of his administration to host the best National Sports Festival in the history of the country.

Abiodun disclosed this while speaking at the grand finale of the State Five-Aside Street Soccer Tournament on Sunday in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Recall that the State had last year won the bid to host the National Sports Festival which is scheduled to hold in 2024.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun said the state had shown serious commitment to hosting the festival with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Sports.

The Governor who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Sports, Olamide Lawal, disclosed that the State is currently engaging relevant stakeholders and investors to ensure that the country has the best Sports Festival.

He said, “The government is also putting its mind into sports development now and that is one of the reasons why we effortlessly bided for hosting of the National Sports Festival and to the glory of God, we have won it.

“We have signed MoU with the Federal Ministry of Sports and we are assuring Nigerians that Ogun State is going to give the best National festival in the history of Nigeria.

“To start with, we have begun the renovation of our stadia, starting with the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. Others will also be wearing a look soon.

Everything is on ground, the consultant is working seriously, and various companies have been engaged.”

On the brain behind the tournament, the Governor said, “This tournament has fulfilled his primary objective, in the sense that, we are bringing young people from the streets, most of them that don’t have a club but have the talent in them and help them showcase it to the world”.

He added, “We have used this tournament to also engaged them so as to discourage them from social vices. We have used this competition to empower them. We have created activities for them and it is a means to develop sports in Ogun State”.

Abiodun who pledged that the competition will be sustained, called for more public-private partnerships in the State’s Sports sector, saying government alone cannot develop sports.