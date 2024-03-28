Ogun Commits N900m Into Free Surgery, Health Insurance Of 70,000 Indigents

The Ogun State government has disclosed that it has committed the sum of N960 million to enrolling 70,000 indigent residents of the state into its health insurance scheme.

The Executive Secretary, Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, (OGSHIA), Dr Afolabi Dosunmu who disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday said, the beneficiaries are to also enjoy free medical surgery.

Dosunmu said, the intervention was not only aimed at eliminating out-of-pocket expenses for the vulnerable but also part of the government’s efforts at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Hos words: “The health insurance law mandates the agency to give health insurance coverage to every resident of the state, be it in the formal or informal sector.

“Presently we have about 150,000 people in Ogun state enrolled, but unfortunately, a lot of people still don’t appreciate the benefits of health insurance.

“About six weeks ago, Governor Dapo Abiodun thought of ameliorating the hardship in the county and for the health sector he announced that the state was going to enrol 70,000 people into the health insurance scheme.

“And to make the intervention more impactful, the governor introduced the free surgery programme which is also targeted at enrolling more people on the state health insurance scheme.

“So the beneficiaries of the free surgery programme are first of all enrolled on the state health insurance scheme for free and they are then screened and booked for the surgery.

“The 70,000 people that we are going to enrol on insurance which started with this free surgical intervention has a total cost of N960million.

“The state government has brought N960 million on the table as part of its efforts at boosting health care delivery”.

Dosunmu, however, canvassed for more sustainable ways of financing health insurance, insisting that only this would help the country achieve Universal Health Coverage.