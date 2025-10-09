Ogun Commissioner Tasks Transport Ministry Officials On Proficiency

Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo has charged officers in the Ministry to upscale their professional competence and commitment to duty in line with the State government’s development agenda encapsulated in the ISEYA Mantra.

Dairo gave the charge during a day of in-house training, organised for staffers on Grade Levels 09 to 12, at the Ministry’s conference room, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta said the capacity-building session, themed ‘Enhancing Service Delivery Through Ethical Financial Discipline and Administrative Excellence,’ was aimed at addressing identified skill gaps and enhancing efficiency in the implementation of government policies and programmes.

The Commissioner underscored the critical role of public servants in driving the success of government initiatives, as it relates to the transportation Ministry, especially in achieving a multimodal transport system that would facilitate a seamless movement of people, goods and services within the State, urging officers to be upbeat, disciplined and result-oriented in the discharge of their duties.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Mrs Aderonke Tokunbo-Peters, who described the training as the first of its kind in the Ministry, lauded the initiative, noting that it would help reposition the workforce for improved productivity.