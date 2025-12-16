Ogun Commissioner Restates Commitment To Sustain Devt Initiative

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu has made a clarion call to well-meaning individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to make growth and socio-economic transformation of the state their watchword so as to create an evolving society that is filled with developmental initiatives.

Arigbabu made the call during a-day workshop organised by the ministry in collaboration with Ogun State Skills Fund for key stakeholders in the sector, and noted that the only way to sustain the tremendous transformation the state education sector has undergone under the present administration, is for successive administrations to build on it.

The Commissioner, however, urged stakeholders and participants to take advantage of the workshop and embrace the new waves of technological innovations and initiatives of the present government.

While stressing that deliberate efforts should be made in order to cascade the focus of the workshop to others, so as to make it sustainable, he recalled that the present administration had remodeled the eight Technical Colleges across the state to make teaching and learning process conducive.

Arigbabu, who further explained that solid arrangements had been made to fully furnish the colleges with modern equipment which would foster smooth transfer of knowledge, added: ‘’Let us not forget in a moment, the lesson learnt from this workshop and be ready to ask questions for clarification.”

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Oluwatosin Oloko, therefore, enjoined participants to ensure that they put into adequate use the knowledge gained in the workshops in their day-to-day activities, adding that self-development would also help in improving their service delivery. In his presentation, the resources person, who is also the Skills Development Consultant of the Ogun State Skills Fund, Mr Adesegun Fatoki, an engineer, hinted that the state was the only Certiport Accredited Centre and National Skills Qualification (NSQ) Awarding Body in the country.