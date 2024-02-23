Ogun College Disowns Dead Nursing Student

The management of Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, Ogun State has disowned a student of the school, simply identified as Ajoke who reportedly committed suicide.

Ajoke, who was said to be a student of Basic Medical Science at the school on Monday evening allegedly drank a poisonous substance, suspected to be a sniper.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased who was pregnant and battling with depression must have committed suicide following rejection from her parents and the father of the unborn child.

However, unconfirmed reports claimed that the deceased took her own life after finding out that the school had failed to meet the accreditation requirements of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and could not be accredited for nursing, despite spending three years studying the course.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government on Tuesday shut down the Nursing Department of the college for allegedly offering a degree programme in Nursing Sciences for six years without accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

But, reacting to the incident, the President of the college, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo said the deceased was no longer a student of the school.

Adebayo in a statement made available to our correspondent on Friday, insisted that the school had dropped out of the school since 2023 following her poor academic performance.

He added that the cause of the lady’s death was not in any way connected to the institution, but purely a resultant effect of trauma over the rejection of her pregnancy by her lover.

Adebayo claimed that the deceased took her own life in an attempt to save her shame as efforts to terminate her pregnancy proved abortive.

“For the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of Ex-student, one Ajoke, who had left our school since 2023 based on her failure in her academics, our investigations through Adigbe Division of Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Police Command, indicated that Ajoke died of poisonous substance she took when she didn’t know who exactly was responsible for her pregnancy, and all efforts to get it terminated proved abortive as she later resorted to killing to save her shame.

“This is nothing but the truth about Ajoke’s death. We believe that all records, exhibits and the Police are there for anybody to see and interrogate on the remote and immediate cause of her death”, Adebayo said.

Speaking on accreditation of the school, Adebayo said, “It’s no doubt that Nursing as a Course didn’t start in Nigeria as an Academic Course, but it did start in Nigeria as a Professional Course with Schools of Nursing, and their Graduates were awarded, after three years of studies, (RN) – Registered Nursing and (RM) -Registered Midwifery, respectively.

“But, the recent upgrade changed the face of Nursing Science in Nigeria as it’s been taught as both Academic and Professional just like other Professional Courses, such as Medicine, Law, Engineering, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy, and Accounting, among others for which students must offer certain academic courses for a certain number of years before they are finally qualified for professional training which prepare them for licencing and the professions.

“What the upgrade by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) now means is that Colleges of Nursing are statutorily empowered to award National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Nursing Science before professional exams by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCH) and licencing to operate in the Health Sector.

“This was what the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) requested Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies to take out ND and HND for Nursing Science completely, from Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, by creating a separate College of Nursing where ND and HND Nursing Science will be run with a separate College.”

The management however, said in compliance with the NBTE’s directive, the school has “Established an entirely new College of Nursing Science named PenHarvard College of Nursing which has separate structure and Nursing equipment different from the structure and equipment being used by Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies.”