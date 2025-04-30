Ogun: Codix Pharma To Launch In-Vitro Diagnostics Manufacturing Facility

Share

Codix Pharma has announced the upcoming commissioning of Codix Bio Limited, a cutting-edge in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, set to launch on May 9, 2025.

The initiative aims to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported medical test materials and bolster the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

In a press briefing, Codix Pharma’s Chief Operating Officer, Mary Ogangwu, outlined the significance of the new facility, which will produce Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits for diseases including malaria, HIV, HIV/Syphilis Combo, and Hepatitis B and C.

“Until now, nearly 100% of RDT kits used in Africa were imported from Europe, North America, and Asia due to high entry barriers, stringent quality requirements, and expertise gaps,” Ogangwu stated.

She emphasized that Codix Bio Limited represents a transformative step toward local production and health self-reliance in Africa.

Ogangwu highlighted the company’s broader vision of not only generating profit but also revolutionizing Africa’s healthcare ecosystem by ensuring affordable, high-quality medical products are accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status.

“This milestone is about what’s possible for Africa,” she said, underscoring Codix’s commitment to innovation and resilience.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for this initiative, exposing vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s healthcare supply chains.

“The shortage of essential diagnostics during the pandemic was a wake-up call,” Ogangwu noted.

This realization led to the establishment of Colexa Biosensor Limited, Codix’s first IVD factory producing blood glucose meters and strips—the first such facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The forthcoming Codix Bio Limited plant marks the company’s second major step toward localizing diagnostics production.

The new facility will produce fast, reliable, and affordable RDT kits, enabling frontline health workers to detect diseases early and initiate timely treatments.

By manufacturing locally, Codix aligns with the World Health Organization’s Local Production Forum, which promotes sustainable manufacturing to withstand global health shocks.

The initiative also supports Nigeria’s goal of meeting 70% of domestic healthcare product demand by 2030 and increasing its pharmaceutical market share in Africa.

Ogangwu praised the Nigerian government’s active partnership in fostering a self-reliant healthcare system.

“The future of Africa’s healthcare will be defined by local production, innovation, and resilience,” she said.

“This means fewer stockouts, more affordable diagnostics, and, ultimately, lives saved.”

