Ogun Clarifies On Paddy-Arikawe Oye, Igbimo Road Project

The Ogun State government has described as egregious falsehood the news report that it stopped an ongoing federal road project along Paddy-Arikawe Oye Igbimo Road to settle political scores with the facilitator of the project.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, the Ogun State government clarified that the contractor, Minim and Tonye Nigeria Limited, was only asked to follow due process and apply for permission from the government because the road in question is a state road.

According to the statement, having discovered a contractor working on the road, which was earlier scheduled for repairs by Governor Abiodun, the state government asked the contractor to apply for permission, stating the scope of work expected to be done, which would enable the state government to take the road off its schedule.

It challenged the writers of the fake news to publish anything legally wrong with the letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr. Dr. Yusuf L.O., directing the contractor to suspend operations because the necessary permit/clearance was not obtained from the state government before commencement.