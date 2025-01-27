Ogun Chief Of Staff Tasks Exco Members On Hard Work

Share

The Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo has called on members of the Ogun State Executive Council to work together as a team and give maximum support to the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Taiwo also charged members of the Executive Council to always bring to the attention of the government any shortcomings, saying the task ahead is a collective one.

He stated this on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service in appreciation of his elevation as the Chief of Staff and the appointment of Dr. Funke Oyeneye as the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Drug and Health Commodities Management Agency (OGDHMA) at the Ogun State Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta.

The Chief of Staff appreciated Governor Abiodun for finding him worthy of the elevation, noting that it is an opportunity for him to continue to do more.

He said: “I thank God for the privilege. It is an opportunity to serve; it is not a right. It is not because I am the most qualified or competent; it is just an opportunity to serve and do more.

“I want to thank His Excellency for giving me this privilege, and I want to encourage members of the cabinet to work together as a team. Anywhere you see any shortcomings, call us so that we can correct them.”

