Ogun Businessman Petitions IGP, Demands Investigation Into Report Labeling Him As Smuggler’

A popular businessman and hotelier in Ogun State, Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun demanding an investigation into a report, indicting him as a smuggler and gun runner.

An investigative reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Fisayo Soyombo had in a report accused Egungbohun, popularly known as IBD Dende of running a smuggling syndicate in the state.

Fisayo also accused Egungbohun of conniving with customs officers to smuggle items, such as foreign parboiled rice, poultry products and guns into the country through Ogun State border communities.

But, Egungbohun while reacting to the report denied the allegations, insisting that he is a customs-licensed freight agent with legitimate businesses cutting across hospitality, agriculture, quarry and transportation.

Egungbohun in a letter by his lawyers to the IGP called on the police to urgently investigate the allegations against him and other security agencies.

Egungbohun in the letter made available to our correspondent on Monday described the report as malicious targeted at destroying his image.

The letter partly read: “The publications and the documentary fabricated by Fisayo Soyombo in relation to our client, are false in their entirety and they excessively breached the decent fundamentals of public enlightenment which the freedom of press is constitutionally about.

“It is therefore our client’s position that the totality of the documentary where our client’s name is criminally featured and the followed-up publications amount to nothing, but character assassination with a calculated view to achieve damaging effects against our client in his businesses within and outside Nigeria.

“It is also the position of our client that these orchestrated allegations are designed to cause inconvenience, danger, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and needle anxiety to our client contrary to section 24 of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention) Act, 2015.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request your office to cause the publications to be investigated with utmost urgency and seriousness, as they have implications not for the person of our client only but for the security architecture of our dear country.”

Egungbohun also faulted Arise Television for broadcasting the documentary without establishing the veracity of the report.