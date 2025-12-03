Ogun Budgets ₦1.668trn For 2026

The Ogun State Government has proposed a total expenditure of ₦1,668,997,993,125.44 for the 2026 fiscal year — a 63 per cent increase from the 2025 budget of ₦1.054 trillion.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Legacy,” before members of the State House of Assembly at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun explained that the proposed budget comprises ₦624.76 billion (37percent) for recurrent expenditure and ₦1.044 trillion (63 per cent) for capital expenditure.

According to the Governor, key components of the budget include: Personnel Costs – ₦167.92 billion; Consolidated Revenue Charges – ₦65.80 billion; Public Debt Charges – ₦99.98 billion; Overhead Costs – ₦291.06 billion; and Capital Expenditure – ₦1.044 trillion.

On funding sources, Governor Abiodun disclosed that ₦509.88 billion is expected from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) — ₦250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service and ₦259.80 billion from MDAs. Statutory allocation from the Federal Government is projected at ₦554.81 billion, while capital receipts of ₦518.90 billion — comprising internal and external loans and grants — are also anticipated.

Breaking down the sectoral allocations, the Governor stated that Education will receive ₦275.40 billion (17 per cent); Health, ₦210.59 billion (13percent ); Housing and Community Development, ₦199.96 billion (10 per cent), Agriculture and Industry, ₦40.54 billion (2

per cent); while Infrastructure will take the largest share — ₦526.15 billion (32 per cent).

Other allocations include: Social Protection, ₦72.82 billion (4 percent); Recreation, Culture and Religion, ₦42.24 billion (3 percent); General Public Service — Executive Organ, ₦55.65 billion (3 percent); General Public Service — Financial and Fiscal Affairs, ₦52.30 billion (3 percent)); and Personnel Service, ₦3.86 billion (0.2 percent).

Public Order and Safety will get ₦36 billion (2 per cent); Economic Affairs, ₦7.45 billion (0.4 per cent), Judiciary, ₦15.70 billion (1percent); Legislature, ₦33.67 billion (2 per cent); while Statewide Expenditure accounts for ₦129.68 billion (8 per cent).

Governor Abiodun said the 2026 budget would focus on completing key projects under the ISEYA development pillars.

“We will focus on projects with strong revenue-generating potential; projects that enhance employment generation; projects consistent with priorities articulated in the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy; projects that align with the Medium-Term National Development Plan; and projects that align with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated.

Reviewing the implementation of the 2025 Budget of Hope and Prosperity, the Governor noted that as of September 30, 2025, the State achieved 60 per cent of its pro-rata expenditure target and 53 per cent of the pro-rata revenue performance.

He said the 2025 budget was designed to stimulate inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and enhance the overall quality of life.

“It was also meant to expand opportunities for all, empower citizens across sectors, and deploy targeted social interventions to address urgent needs,” he said.

The Governor described the 2026 budget as significant, coming at a time of improved economic performance, renewed investor confidence, and growth across key sectors.

He disclosed that Ogun’s economy has grown to an estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of ₦17 trillion, while IGR has risen sharply from ₦52 billion in 2020 to nearly ₦192 billion in 2024, with a projection of ₦250 billion in 2025.

He highlighted massive investments in infrastructure.

“Infrastructure remains a key driver of our development agenda. The Gateway International Airport, our visionary flagship project, is now fully certified and has commenced commercial flight operations between Ogun and Abuja. It is fast becoming a magnet for international investment and a catalyst for export-driven agriculture and high-quality job creation.”

He added that the construction of the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports would help reduce transport costs, boost exports, support industrial expansion, and unlock opportunities in logistics and agro-processing.

The Governor noted that his administration has constructed and rehabilitated over 1,500km of roads in six years, exceeding the achievements of several previous administrations combined, improving connectivity and productivity across the state.

Calling for speedy passage of the bill, the Governor also announced upcoming major events, including the Gateway Afrobeat Drum Festival and the State’s 50th Anniversary celebration scheduled for 2026.

He appreciated the lawmakers and all stakeholders, including royal fathers, youth groups, labour unions, religious bodies, security agencies, and public servants, for maintaining peace, progress, and stability in the state.

Welcoming the Governor earlier, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide said the Assembly had considered 19 bills, 11 of which had been passed into law, covering energy, education, local government administration, and environmental matters. Eight other bills are at various stages of consideration.

He added that the House passed 56 resolutions across critical sectors, including security, finance, education, land administration, infrastructure, and community development, all with direct positive impact on the people.

“We have ensured that funds appropriated in the yearly budgets are judiciously applied. Beyond summoning MDAs for expenditure reports, we also undertake oversight visits to project sites for fact-finding,” he said.

The Speaker called for the establishment of a special court to enforce the Anti-Land Grabbing Law. He noted that the House has settled over 100 potentially disruptive disputes involving land, chieftaincy matters, environmental concerns, and transport unions in the last year.

Rt. Hon. Elemide commended the Governor for the prompt payment of constituency allowances and the renovation of the Assembly Complex. He appealed for additional electronic office equipment and more legislative staff to enhance productivity.